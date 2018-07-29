Image copyright Bucks Fire Service Image caption The raiders struck in the early hours of Sunday

The front of a bank has been almost completely destroyed by ram-raiders who drove a JCB digger through it before making off with a cash machine.

It happened at Barclays in High Street, Olney, Buckinghamshire, shortly after 03:00 BST.

The fire service had to be called in to assist police, who have closed off the road while the structure of the building is checked.

Motorists are being warned to expect disruption.

Insp Kellie Smith said police would work to open the road partially "as soon as it is deemed safe to do so".

Image copyright Bucks Fire Service