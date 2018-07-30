Image caption Hertfordshire Police said it was still working to establish the exact location of the offences

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after two girls, both aged under 16, were allegedly assaulted.

The attack is believed to have taken place in Stevenage on the morning of 8 July.

Hertfordshire Police said it was still working to establish the exact location of the offences.

The men, both aged 32 and from the town, have been released on police bail until later in the month while the investigation continues.

A third man, a 30-year-old from Essex, has been interviewed under caution in relation to the offences.

Flagged down

The girls had flagged down an elderly couple who were travelling in a car in an industrial area of the town between 09:00 and 10:00 BST on the morning of the attack, and who then took them home.

They explained they were lost, but did not disclose they were victims of a sexual assault.

Ch Insp Alicia Shaw said: "I understand that news of this incident will have caused concern.

"Detectives are working hard on this investigation and the girls and their families are being supported by specialist officers from the Constabulary's Sexual Offences Investigation Team."