Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption David Molloy suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart, the court heard

A teenager has told a court of her regret at sending messages which led to a man turning up at a house where he was stabbed to death.

David Molloy, 24, died after being attacked in Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead just after 02:20 GMT on 13 March.

Luton Crown Court heard an angry Mr Molloy went to the address after being told Mohammed Khalid, 27, was with his "on-off" girlfriend Karen Payne.

During a confrontation, he was stabbed three times. Mr Khalid denies murder.

The court was told the couple had frequent squabbles and at the time of his death Mr Malloy was splitting his time between Miss Payne's home and his parents'.

'Knew which buttons to push'

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the jury she was on friendly terms with Mr Molloy and angry with Miss Payne after a row.

She used Facebook and text messages to inform him Mr Khalid was at the house, the court heard.

The teen agreed with defence barrister Jo Sidhu QC that she "knew which buttons to push with David to get him worked up", the court heard.

The teenager went on to say she sent further messages to Mr Molloy, 24, saying Mr Khalid had left the house and pleading with him not to come.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police were called to the scene in Hemel Hempstead in the early hours of the morning

Jurors were told she saw Mr Molloy arrive at the house at 02:10 GMT, pick up a rock or brick and go inside.

When she re-entered the house, she said, Mr Molloy had been injured and Mr Khalid was waving a knife around.

She told the jury: "I regret calling him."

Prosecutor Simon Wilshere said the court would be shown evidence to suggest Mr Khalid was "concerned in the supply of drugs" and that was why he had a knife.

Emma Payne, 41 of Eight Acres in Tring, Matthew Eyles, 44, of no fixed address, and Paul Smith, 48, of Hosking Court, Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead all deny assisting an offender.

The trial continues.