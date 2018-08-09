Image copyright Google Image caption The custody officer was attacked and beaten while he supervised the boys playing football

Four young offenders who "viciously" attacked a custody officer during a football game have been sentenced.

The officer was left with a bleed on his brain after the assault at the G4S-operated Oakhill Secure Training Centre near Milton Keynes in March 2017.

A 17-year-old boy admitted GBH without intent and was given an 18-month detention and training order at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Three others, aged 15, 16 and 17 admitted assault occasioning ABH.

They were each given six-month detention and training orders

Det Con Hollie Cromarty of Thames Valley Police described the incident as a "vicious attack".

'Violent behaviour'

Oakhill is operated by G4S. It can accommodate up to 80 boys aged between 12 and 18.

A report released in August said the facility "requires improvement" following an inspection in June.

It was previously rated as "inadequate" in November 2017, and inspectors from Ofsted, Her Majesty's Inspectorate or Prisons and the Care Quality Commission said since then improvements had been made in all areas "apart from the behaviour of children".

"The volume of incidents that include violence has not reduced and remains high," the report said.

Richard Stedman, Director of Oakhill Secure Training Centre, said: "We remain deeply shocked by this senseless attack.

"The safety of our staff is of paramount importance and we will always work with police to push for the strongest possible sanctions in court for people who undermine the safety of our centre."