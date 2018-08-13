Beds, Herts & Bucks

Man charged over new homes digger destruction

  • 13 August 2018
Buntingford houses Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary
Image caption Five new houses were destroyed using a digger

A man has been charged with causing criminal damage after a number of newly built houses were destroyed with a digger.

Hertfordshire Police was called to Ermine Street in Buntingford, Hertfordshire, at about 17:40 BST on Saturday.

A 30-year-old from Harrow was detained at the scene after five houses were destroyed.

He is in custody and due to appear before magistrates later.

