Man charged over new homes digger destruction
- 13 August 2018
A man has been charged with causing criminal damage after a number of newly built houses were destroyed with a digger.
Hertfordshire Police was called to Ermine Street in Buntingford, Hertfordshire, at about 17:40 BST on Saturday.
A 30-year-old from Harrow was detained at the scene after five houses were destroyed.
He is in custody and due to appear before magistrates later.