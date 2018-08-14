Image copyright Google Image caption Ronnie Wrighting, 29, died from a single stab wound to the abdomen following an attack in Duparc Close

A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died from a single stab wound.

Ronnie Wrighting, 29, from Milton Keynes, died after he was stabbed during a clash with a group in Duparc Close at 22:20 BST on Saturday.

Mr Wrighting left in a taxi before being treated by paramedics in Great Linford.

An 18-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Paramedics treated the 29-year-old in Gibbwin, Great Linford, before he was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital, where he died shortly after midnight on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination established the cause of death was a single stab wound to the abdomen.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday remains in police custody.

A 14-year-old boy has been released on police bail until 7 September after he was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.