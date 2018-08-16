Image copyright St Colmcilles GAC Image caption Joseph Deacy lived in Hertfordshire where he played Gaelic football for his club, St Colmcilles

The family of a Hertfordshire man found with fatal head injuries in the Republic of Ireland a year ago have called for whoever was responsible to come forward.

Joseph Deacy, 21, from St Albans, was found injured in Swinford, County Mayo, on 12 August, and died the next day.

A murder investigation was opened following a post-mortem examination.

His father said the perpetrator should "just have the courage" to own-up.

Adrian Deacy said: "You know you did it, just face the consequences. Your life isn't ruined, it might be tough for the next few years, [but] it's not over, Joe's is.

"We suspect someone within the vicinity knows something and will have to say something, even to ease their own conscience."

Joseph Deacy, who played Gaelic football in St Albans, was understood to be visiting a friend at the time of his death.

A passer-by called the emergency services after finding him lying outside a house in the small rural village of Gortnasillagh.

He was taken to hospital in Mayo and later transferred to Dublin's Beaumont Hospital, where he died.

Adrian Deacy was one of more than 100 people from Hertfordshire who travelled to Ireland at the weekend to mark the first anniversary of Joseph's death.

"A million thoughts"

He has no pictures of his son in his house, and says that is his "way of coping".

"I can't be reminded of anything to do with Joe or about Joe," he said.

"Obviously there's a million thoughts a day of Joe in my head but I cannot physically see evidence of him otherwise I just go to pieces."

Two men were arrested in November and a another man was held in May, but all three have since been released without charge.

A Gardaí (Irish police) spokesman said "The investigation is ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone with any information to contact Claremorris Garda station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."