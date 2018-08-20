Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man was a passenger in the car which crashed into a barrier

An 18-year-old man died when the car he was a passenger in crashed into a barrier near an M25 slip road.

The man, a backseat passenger, died at the scene of the crash, which took place at about 07:30 BST at junction 18 for Chorleywood, Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no arrests had been made.

The motorway was closed between junctions 17 and 18 clockwise for about five hours.