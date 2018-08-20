M25 slip road crash kills car passenger
- 20 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 18-year-old man died when the car he was a passenger in crashed into a barrier near an M25 slip road.
The man, a backseat passenger, died at the scene of the crash, which took place at about 07:30 BST at junction 18 for Chorleywood, Hertfordshire.
Hertfordshire Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no arrests had been made.
The motorway was closed between junctions 17 and 18 clockwise for about five hours.