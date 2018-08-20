Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Daryl Burrell is alleged to have absconded from HMP Spring Hill in Buckinghamshire in June

A man serving a sentence for robbery has been recaptured after absconding from an open prison.

Daryl Burrell, 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with escaping lawful custody.

He allegedly absconded from the Category D HMP Spring Hill, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, between 15 and 16 June.

The 31-year-old was arrested in Grays, Essex, on Sunday and is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court.