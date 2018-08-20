HMP Spring Hill absconder recaptured
- 20 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man serving a sentence for robbery has been recaptured after absconding from an open prison.
Daryl Burrell, 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with escaping lawful custody.
He allegedly absconded from the Category D HMP Spring Hill, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, between 15 and 16 June.
The 31-year-old was arrested in Grays, Essex, on Sunday and is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court.