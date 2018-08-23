Ryanair invests $200m in Luton Airport

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Ryanair will have two new aircraft based at London Luton Airport from November

Ryanair has announced a $200m (£156m) investment in London Luton Airport.

The Irish airline will have two new aircraft based at the Bedfordshire airport from November.

It has also added six new routes to Alicante, Athens, Barcelona, Bologna, Cork and Malaga from Luton.

Ryanair chief commercial officer Michael O'Leary said: "This is quite a significant milestone for the development of both Ryanair and Luton Airport."

The announcement comes after the airline reached an agreement with the trade union representing its Irish pilots, who had taken strike action over a number of issues including annual leave, seniority and base transfers.

Image copyright London Luton Airport Image caption London Luton Airport is currently redeveloping and expanding its terminal

The investment means Ryanair will have six aircraft based at Luton, operating across 21 routes and making more than 100 flights per week.

Chief Executive Officer of Luton Airport, Nick Barton said: "Ryanair has been a big part of our success since it first started flying from London Luton Airport in 1986, and the decision to expand its presence here is a testament to our transformation into a world class international airport.

"We are currently carrying out the single biggest investment in our 80-year history to meet continued demand from passengers and give them the best travel experience possible."