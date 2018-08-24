Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Gavin Fraser had a knife and imitation firearm when he attempted to rob the family

An armed robber who targeted a family after making a "mask" out of a tea towel has been jailed.

Gavin Fraser threatened the man with a knife and shouted to "come out of the car" the victim's wife and young child were also in, near a Luton mosque.

The victim managed to get away while Fraser was found nearby and held by 30 men until police arrived on 10 May.

Fraser, 24, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six years and two months at Luton Crown Court on Friday.

He had pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, making threats with a knife and possessing an imitation firearm.

Image copyright Bedfordshrie Police Image caption Fraser threatened the man with the knife while the imitation gun was in his waistband

The court heard the family, who included a four-year-old girl, had been waiting in Maple Road East for the man's father to finish prayers at about 22:30 BST when a drunken Fraser approached.

Prosecutor Daniel Siong said the man "panicked and could not drive away" before the defendant opened the front door and pointed the knife at him.

The man offered to give him his phone, car keys and bank card and "asked him to move back to give impression he was going to get out," said Mr Siong.

He said that "as the defendant took a step back he kicked out" and managed to drive away.

Image copyright Google Image caption The family were waiting in Maple Road East for the man's father to finish prayers

Fraser was found nearby hiding in long grass.

A member of the mosque pretended to be a police officer and told Fraser his phone was a Taser.

Defending, Kevin Molloy said Fraser had mental health issues and he had called his mother, who came to the scene to "rescue" her son from those who had come out from the mosque.