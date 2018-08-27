Two drivers die in two-car collision in Buckinghamshire
- 27 August 2018
Two women have died in a two-car crash in Buckinghamshire.
The collision between the Peugeot 206 and a red Ford Fiesta happened on the A5 between Little Brickhill and Hockliffe at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.
The drivers of both cars - a 36-year-old woman and a 53-year-old woman - died at the scene, police said.
A spokesperson for Buckinghamshire Police appealed for any witnesses to the crash or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.