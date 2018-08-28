Woman raped in Baldock graveyard attack
- 28 August 2018
A woman in her 40s has been raped at a graveyard in Baldock.
The attack happened in the grounds of St Mary the Virgin in the early hours of Sunday.
Police are appealing for information about the incident, which took place in the churchyard, off Hitchin Street, just after midnight.
Specialist officers have been supporting the victim since the attack. Anyone with information should contact Hertfordshire Police.