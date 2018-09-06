Image copyright Bjourdashe Alio Henry Image caption The "cockroach" was found inside a KFC zinger burrito, said Bjourdashe Alio Henry

A "cockroach" was found inside a KFC Zinger burrito according to a customer who claimed it "didn't taste right".

Bjourdashe Alio Henry said she bought her lunch from the fast food chain in the White Lion Retail Park in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, on 5 September.

She said she had been physically sick and left with stomach pains, but staff at the store told her it was not a "cockroach".

The BBC has approached KFC for comment.

'Didn't care'

Miss Henry, 25, who ate the wrap whilst at work in Dunstable, said: "I felt disgusted, I thought I was going to throw up as soon as I saw it, I just threw it on the table and drove straight back to KFC.

"I just had a hunch that something was wrong, as it didn't taste right. I was on the verge of biting it when I saw a really dark object inside the lettuce, then when I pulled it apart I saw the cockroach."

She said when she informed the store of the problem, "they didn't really care" and said it was "not a cockroach, but couldn't give me an answer to what is was".

They then gave her a £6 refund and kept the burrito, she said.

An online complaint has been sent to the company, Miss Henry said, and she has yet to hear back.