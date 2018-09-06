Beds, Herts & Bucks

'Cockroach' found in Dunstable KFC Zinger burrito

  • 6 September 2018
KFC zinger burrito Image copyright Bjourdashe Alio Henry
Image caption The "cockroach" was found inside a KFC zinger burrito, said Bjourdashe Alio Henry

A "cockroach" was found inside a KFC Zinger burrito according to a customer who claimed it "didn't taste right".

Bjourdashe Alio Henry said she bought her lunch from the fast food chain in the White Lion Retail Park in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, on 5 September.

She said she had been physically sick and left with stomach pains, but staff at the store told her it was not a "cockroach".

The BBC has approached KFC for comment.

'Didn't care'

Miss Henry, 25, who ate the wrap whilst at work in Dunstable, said: "I felt disgusted, I thought I was going to throw up as soon as I saw it, I just threw it on the table and drove straight back to KFC.

"I just had a hunch that something was wrong, as it didn't taste right. I was on the verge of biting it when I saw a really dark object inside the lettuce, then when I pulled it apart I saw the cockroach."

She said when she informed the store of the problem, "they didn't really care" and said it was "not a cockroach, but couldn't give me an answer to what is was".

They then gave her a £6 refund and kept the burrito, she said.

An online complaint has been sent to the company, Miss Henry said, and she has yet to hear back.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites