Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Anthony Gorringe raped and sexually assaulted two vulnerable teenagers

A man described as a predatory sexual deviant who abused two teenagers has been jailed for 24 years.

Anthony Gorringe, 58, from Stevenage, raped and assaulted a vulnerable girl before forcing her into sexual activity with others, St Albans Crown Court heard.

He was also convicted of the rape and sexual abuse of a teenage boy between 2004 and 2007.

A second man, Barry Gaynor, was jailed for six years for his involvement.

The court was told that Gorringe first assaulted the girl when she was 15 after she came to the supermarket where he worked looking for a job.

He befriended the girl and her mother, buying her gifts in what prosecutor Alan Blake described as "the systematic corruption of a child".

The abuse went on for four years, the court heard, and the girl was persuaded to have sex with other men.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Mechanic Barry Gaynor abused the teenage girl in return for working on Gorringe's car

One of them, mechanic Gaynor, 52, of Bude Crescent, Stevenage, was also convicted of raping the child.

The jury was told Gorringe had been working as a takeaway delivery driver when he befriended the "awkward and vulnerable" teenage boy.

He raped and sexually abused the boy between 2004 and 2007, the court heard.

Sentencing, Recorder Stephen Lennard described Gorringe as a "dangerous offender".

He said: "You are a predatory and manipulative sexual deviant who stopped at nothing to obtain what you wanted."

Gorringe was convicted of a total of 22 sex offences, including three counts of rape against the girl and two against the boy - and one count of causing child prostitution.

He was jailed for 24 years, with an eight-year licence extension. It means that he can be recalled to prison on his release up to the age of 90.

Det Insp Iain MacPherson, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "Gorringe eroded the free will and self-esteem of two young people so completely that their courage in facing him and giving evidence is all the more remarkable."