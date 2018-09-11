Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police found eight people, believed to be victims of modern slavery, in a raid on a residential property in Love Lane, Iver, Buckinghamshire

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences after a police raid involving 100 officers.

Police found eight people, believed to be victims of modern slavery, in a raid on a residential property in Love Lane, Iver, Buckinghamshire.

The operation followed allegations made about forced labour being used at building sites.

Two men, aged 49 and 42, and a woman, 28, all from Iver, were arrested.

They remain in police custody.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The operation followed allegations made about forced labour being used at building sites

Thames Valley Police led the operation, supported by a number of partner agencies including the National Crime Agency, and the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority.

Det Insp James Mather said: "This operation has safeguarded vulnerable people in society and a number of arrests have been made.

"Modern slavery is the exploitation of people for personal or commercial gain.

"Officers continue to work closely with our partner agencies to ensure those who carry out this activity are disrupted and any victims are supported."