Beds, Herts & Bucks

Boy, 16, dies after Bedford street stabbing

  • 17 September 2018
Ashmead Road Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The 16-year-old was stabbed in Ashmead Road on Sunday

A 16-year-old boy has died after being found stabbed in a street, police have said.

He suffered stab wounds and other injuries in Ashmead Road, Bedford, at about 22:30 BST on Sunday.

The teenager, from Bedfordshire, died in hospital on Monday. Police have since increased patrols in the area and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and remains in custody.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites