Image copyright South Beds News Image caption A police cordon has been put in place in Ashmead Road, Bedford

Three further people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy, police have said.

The local boy suffered stab wounds and other injuries in Ashmead Road, Bedford, at about 22:30 BST on Sunday.

He died in hospital on Monday. Police have since increased patrols in the area and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

A 19-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys, all from Bedford, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody alongside another 19-year-old man arrested on Monday.

Image caption A forensic team has been examining the scene

Police carried out additional patrols for reassurance overnight.

The patrols will continue, but at this stage there is not thought to be any risk to the wider public, a spokesman said.

Det Ch Insp Michael Branston said: "This was a shocking attack that has resulted in a young man losing his life and we are determined to bring those responsible to justice."

He said police were making good progress with the investigation, but wanted to know more about the background to the stabbing.

"We want to speak to anyone who may have seen this group of males in the Ashmead Road area, or seen them leave in a vehicle at around 22:30 on Sunday night," he said.