Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption David Molloy was killed following "a commotion" at his partner's home in Hemel Hempstead

A man has been jailed for giving a false statement to police about events on the night another man was murdered.

Paul Smith, 49, of Hosking Court, Maylands Avenue in Hemel Hempstead, was found guilty of intending to pervert the course of justice after David Molloy was killed.

Mr Molloy, 24, was stabbed to death at an address in Saturn Way in the early hours of 13 March.

Smith was jailed for 12 months at St Albans Crown Court.

He was cleared of a charge of assisting an offender.

Earlier this month, Mohammed Khalid, 27, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and must serve a minimum term of 22 years in prison.

Mr Molloy died after being stabbed through the heart at his on-off partner's home.