A man has been charged in connection with a street brawl in Luton.

Police said they were called to reports of "men fighting" in Saxon Road at 16:50 BST on Sunday.

Seven people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A 15-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition.

Mohammed Arshad, 36, of Biscot Road, Luton, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Luton Magistrates' Court later.

The force said four people arrested remain under police watch, while two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Det Ch Insp Duncan Young said officers were "continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this disorder".