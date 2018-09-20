Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption William Taylor was last seen at his farmhouse on 3 June

Four people arrested on suspicion of murdering a farmer who has been missing for more than three months have been released on bail.

William Taylor was last seen at his farmhouse in Gosmore, near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, on 3 June.

Three men, aged 18, 22 and 53, and a 52-year-old woman, all from Hitchin, were arrested on Wednesday.

They were being held on suspicion of murder, conspiracy to murder, arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

The arson charges were in connection with a vehicle fire at Mr Taylor's home which was reported to police on 27 May.

Hertfordshire Police said Mr Taylor's body has not been found.

The force said the investigation was continuing.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Officers have searched farmland, hedgerows and copses "inch by inch" around Mr Taylor's farm

Officers carried out an "extensive search" of land within a 1.7km (1.05 mile) radius of Mr Taylor's farm after he went missing.

The farmer was last seen wearing a pale blue shirt, jeans and black wellies, and may have been wearing a navy-blue boiler suit.

A friend who was staying with Mr Taylor reported him missing on 4 June after waking up to find he was gone.

Mr Taylor's 70th birthday has passed since he disappeared.