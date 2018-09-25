Image copyright Google Image caption A worker from Romania died after falling from a ladder during a building project at Luton Central Mosque

A Romanian building worker who died after a fall from a ladder at a mosque was not given safety instructions and spoke no English, a jury inquest heard.

Ion Birliba died in 2015 more than year after breaking his back at Luton Central Mosque, the ongoing inquest at Bedfordshire Coroners' Court was told.

Mr Birliba was a mechanic and it had been his first building trade job.

His wife Lenuta said in a statement he had been on the site less than a month and spent a year in intensive care.

Safety consultant Stephen Otter told the jury he was not asked to assess the demolition carried out by Mr Birliba and a scaffolding should have been used.

Marius Gadea, who recruited Mr Birliba for Malik Contractors and Engineers Limited, said in a statement to the coroners' court: "I did not speak English and Malik [the boss] did not speak Romanian.

"We communicated in gestures. There was no instruction on the safe use of a ladder or sledge hammer.

"Malik just said 'be careful'. He assumed we had worked in construction before."

Emergency medical technician Andrew Latimer Scott was told Mr Birliba had slipped and hit his head, the inquest jury heard.

"A fall was more likely. He had a break in his neck or spine," Mr Latimer Scott said.

Saed Rizwan, a plumber on the site, said he used a tower scaffold when working at heights.

The inquest continues.