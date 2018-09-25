Image copyright Dr Neil Clifton/Geograph Image caption The dog died after being stuck in train doors at Elstree and Borehamwood station

The death of a dog which was dragged onto train tracks after its lead got trapped in the carriage doors is being investigated by the rail watchdog.

Rosalee Barry was putting luggage onto a rack at Elstree and Borehamwood station, but the doors closed, leaving her and pet Jonty on the platform.

His lead got stuck and the dog was found dead in a tunnel nearby.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said it was investigating the events of 7 September.

It said Ms Barry was unharmed but the loss of her dog had "caused her very considerable distress".

The train was travelling the St Albans City to Sutton line when Jonty's lead became trapped at about 14:00 BST.

The RAIB investigation will also look at the train doors' ability to detect trapped objects and the systems in place to tell drivers it is safe to depart.

A Thameslink spokesperson said: "We are very sorry for the distress caused to the passenger by this deeply upsetting incident.

"We launched an immediate investigation and informed the Rail Accident Investigation Branch."