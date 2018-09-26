Image copyright Google Image caption Carl Lawrence died after being hit by a car in Needwood Road

A hit-and-run driver who killed a man has said a positive drugs test on the day of the collision had revealed substances "from the day before".

Pedestrian William Corrigan, 38, from Bedford, was hit by a car in Needwood Road in the town on 28 February.

Carl Lawrence, 38, from Bedford, denies causing the death while unfit through drugs, despite having cocaine and cannabis in his system.

He has admitted causing death by careless driving.

Luton Crown Court has heard Mr Corrigan, originally from Birr in County Offaly, was struck by a Vauxhall Meriva driven by Mr Lawrence at about 14:10 GMT. The driver then drove off.

Mr Corrigan was pronounced dead at the scene.

'No insurance'

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Isabel Delamare, Mr Lawrence agreed he had tested positive for cocaine at The Path to Recovery Centre in The Crescent in Bedford, 10 minutes before the crash.

However, he said the test showed drugs "from the day before" and denied he was under the influence of the drug when he hit Mr Corrigan.

Asked why he did not stop, he said: "I had no licence and no insurance."

Ms Delamare had told the court Mr Lawrence was driving on Needwood Road without due care and attention, and was driving too fast for the 30mph limit and the conditions when he hit Mr Corrigan.

She alleged he returned to the scene before driving into Kershope Close, where he was seen to buy drugs.

After his arrest, he tested negative for alcohol but positive for cocaine and cannabis.

In a defence case statement, Mr Lawrence said he later tested positive for cocaine at the police station because he took drugs at some point after the collision.

The trial continues.