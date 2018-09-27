Image copyright BCH Road Policing

Police officers clocked a driver speeding at 135mph on the A41.

The speed limit on the bypass between Hemel Hempstead and junction 20 of the M25 in Hertfordshire is 70mph.

BCH Road Policing Unit officers stopped the BMW 330 driver on Wednesday night.

They tweeted: "The A41 bypass from Hemel to the M25 junction 20 is NOT the Nurburgring Ring. Suffice to say this will be a disqualification and male driver trying hard not to cry. 70mph is the limit in ideal conditions."