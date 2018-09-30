Image caption Lina Ognissanti sells ice creams in warmer months and doughnuts during the winter

A woman who has sold doughnuts and ice creams in a town centre for more than 40 years is to be honoured with a private mayoral reception.

Lina Ognissanti, who runs Dinky Donuts and an ice cream stall on Midland Road, Bedford, has been invited to afternoon tea, along with her family.

Almost 3,000 people signed an online petition to get her an award or recognition.

Mrs Ognissanti said it was an "honour" to be thought of so highly.

Image caption The petition said Lina had been "in the heart of Bedford for a very long time"

The Mayor of Bedford, Dave Hodgson, said Mrs Ognissanti, along with her children and grandchildren, had been invited to his parlour to view the civic regalia and historical artefacts and to have afternoon tea.

"Lina has a special status in Bedford, and her stand is an institution in the town centre," he said.

"I'm delighted that Lina has accepted my invitation and I look forward to welcoming her to the parlour in order that we can show our appreciation for her contribution to the town."

Mrs Ognissanti thanked the "lovely" people of Bedford for thinking of her, and said: "It is a great honour, and really nice."

Image caption Lina Ognissanti has worked in the centre of Beford for more than 44 years

Image caption Lina Ognissanti thanked the "lovely" people who campaigned for her to be recognised

Sarkab Mahmood, who started the petition, said he had not expected such a huge response.

On hearing about the reception, which is set to take place by the end of the year, he said: "I am really happy for her, it is all down to Lina being such a great person."