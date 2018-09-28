Hemel Hempstead murder: Brother pleads guilty
- 28 September 2018
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his older brother.
Richard Martin, 53, killed John Martin, 55, in Malmes Croft, Leverstock Green, Hertfordshire, in June this year.
Officers found John Martin's body at his home, near Hemel Hempstead, after concerns were raised for his welfare.
Richard Martin, of Barley Croft, Leverstock Green, entered his plea at Luton Crown Court. He is next due to appear at the same court on 10 December.