Murder charge after man stabbed in Bedford flat
- 1 October 2018
A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was fatally stabbed in a town centre flat.
The victim, in his 30s, was found with stab wounds at a flat in St Mary's Street, Bedford, at about 02:00 BST on Friday and pronounced dead at the scene.
Jamal Jeng, 21, of The Close in Clapham, near Bedford, will appear at Luton Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Bedfordshire Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.