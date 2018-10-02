Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at about 19:10 BST on Monday

A man, a woman and a horse have died after their trap was involved in a collision with a car.

The crash happened at about 19:10 BST on Monday on Lieutenant Ellis Way, Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire.

A man in his 40s died in hospital on Monday night, and a woman in her 20s died in hospital in the morning.

They had both been riding in the trap - the horse died at the scene. The woman driving the car involved, a Mazda, was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours to allow investigations to take place at the scene.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Hertfordshire Police.