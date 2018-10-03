Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked on Bromham Road, Bedford on 1 June, 1999

A man has been found guilty of raping a woman nearly 20 years ago, after an inquiry was re-opened as part of a "cold case" review.

Donald Kargbo-Reffell, 50, of Princess Street, Clapham, near Bedford, was found guilty of rape at Luton Crown Court.

Bedfordshire Police said a woman was attacked in Bromham Road, Bedford, on the evening of 1 June, 1999.

He will be sentenced on 13 November and has been remanded in custody.