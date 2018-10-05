Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Discharge summaries can contain details of any changes to medication as well as follow-up appointments or tests

Hundreds of cases have been "thoroughly reviewed" after a computer problem affecting thousands of hospital patients was discovered, the NHS said.

Earlier this year, East & North Hertfordshire NHS Trust found 14,600 patients may have been discharged, mainly in Stevenage, without medical notes being sent to them or their GP.

"So far, there is no evidence any patient has come to harm as a result," the Trust said.

It will cost £7m to rectify the issue.

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust runs:

The Lister Hospital in Stevenage

the new QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City

Hertford County Hospital

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre, Northwood

The patient record system, Lorenzo, was introduced at The Lister in September 2017 and the Trust said most people affected were in-patients there.

Discharge summaries are sent to GPs and provide information about a patient's treatment in hospital.

The notes can include any detail about changes to medication and further appointments or tests.

The trust started an ongoing review of patient medical records.

"The trust is working through its task and finish group that includes representatives from the Trust, GP practices and the East & North Hertfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group," a spokesman said.

He added that it has bid for the money to "stabilise the electronic patient record system, which includes the discharge summaries work".

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "The current estimate made by East & North Hertfordshire Hospital NHS Trust for the cost of the work required to stabilise its IT systems is £7m."

The Trust advised anyone worried about their discharge summary to contact the patient advice and liaison service.