Image copyright @LeaLooDallas Image caption Police officers on motorbikes checked on motorists who were stuck on the M25 for hours in sweltering conditions

A man who caused the M25 to come to a standstill for five-and-a-half hours after climbing a bridge over the motorway has been sentenced.

Dayle Smith refused to come down from the bridge in Hertfordshire on 31 July, forcing a closure from 16:05 BST.

Highways England estimated the cost of delays caused by the incident was more than £1.84m.

Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance at St Albans Crown Court.

He was given an eight month jail sentence, suspended for 15 months.

Motorists were stuck in sweltering conditions at the time and were eventually turned round and directed off the motorway before Smith was brought to safety at 21:30.

'Distressed motorists'

The road was closed between J21A and 22 clockwise, and J21 and 23 anti-clockwise, which caused heavy congestion on local roads.

Ch Insp Stuart Cheek, of Hertfordshire Police, said the incident "put additional pressure" on the force, with officers "pulled away from their usual duties to bring Smith to safety, help with the motorway closure, check on motorists and turn vehicles around".

Busy control room staff were also receiving calls from "frustrated" and "distressed" motorists who had been stuck in their vehicles for hours, he said.

In 2013, Smith, of Bingham Close, Hemel Hempstead, was sentenced to a 12-month community order with a curfew for three months after he climbed on to a gantry causing an hour-long delay at Elton Way on the M1 and A41 in Watford.

After the latest incident, he was assessed by independent health professionals who deemed he was not suffering with a mental health illness, Hertfordshire Police said.

Smith must also carry out a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 140 hours unpaid work and 30 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.