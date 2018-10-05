Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption The family of Przemyslaw Golimowski, who died after being stabbed, say they are "devastated"

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 30-year-old was stabbed to death in his home.

Przemyslaw Golimowski was found with wounds at a flat in St Mary's Street, Bedford, at about 02:00 BST on 28 September.

Jamal Jeng, 21, of The Close in Clapham, near Bedford, was charged with murder on Monday.

A man, in his 30s and from Birmingham, has now been arrested and released under investigation.

Bedfordshire Police said the second man had been recalled to prison following his release, having been out on licence in relation to other offences.

Officers were appealing for further information about the stabbing.