Image copyright Google Image caption The man was being arrested on St Albans Road when he was bitten by the police dog

A man was bitten by a police dog when he appeared to be in handcuffs, an investigation has found.

The dog was deployed after the man struggled while handcuffs were being put on him during an arrest in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, last year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct found it was "not appropriate", as more officers had arrived and could have restrained him easily.

Hertfordshire Police said the handler will be given refresher training.

The man was being arrested after an area search in St Albans Road on 22 April.

Despite an initial struggle, a witness said the man "did not appear to be struggling once the officers had him in a position to handcuff him".

The IOPC said the officer, who was interviewed under misconduct caution, "may have a case to answer for misconduct" and advised they be addressed by management action.

Hertfordshire Police accepted the findings and said the handler "will be the subject of a development plan that will include refresher training on the deployment of his police dog, with assessment by supervisors, as well reading relevant police guidance".