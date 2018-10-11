Image caption Dr Stuart Lloyd said the new Urgent Treatment Centre is currently seeing up 35 patients a day but their capacity is up to 60

A new GP and nurse-led Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) is already "taking the pressure off" an A&E department, according to the hospital.

Dr Stuart Lloyd, from Bedford Hospital, said the new department, based at the hospital's Cauldwell Centre, has seen about 250 patients in its first week and is working "very well".

Patients have called the facility "very good" and said it runs "smoothly."

It opened on 1 October and operates seven days a week.

Image caption The Urgent Treatment Centre is based at the Cauldwell Centre, on the ground of Bedford Hospital, close to A&E and is open 11:00-23:00, seven days a week

Louise Carlile, a UTC patient, said she used the facility because she could not get a doctor's appointment, so called 111 at 13:15 BST, was booked into the UTC for 13:45 and was seen and treated by 14:00.

"My immediate reaction was not to ring 111, but I am so glad I did as I got the thorough and clear treatment I needed - it was really smooth," she said.

Patients can also be sent directly from A&E to the unit and Alan, who was referred that way, said: "It is very good, I was happy to be sent here."

The centre is being run by the hospital in partnership with the Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Image caption Patients are urged to call 111 so advice on the best course of treatment can be given, but patients can walk-in or be referred from casualty

Dr Lloyd, emergency medical consultant at the hospital, said: "It [the UTC] is working well. It's taking quiet a bit of pressure off our emergency department, and that is good for patients, good for the quality of care as we are not as crowded as we have been..

"The whole department has a different feel to it, staff are generally more positive, feeling more motivated."

Image caption A new contact has been signed to run the walk-in centre at Putnoe Medical Centre in Bedford until October 2020

Meanwhile, the CCG has confirmed it has signed a new two-year contract with the Putnoe walk-in centre in north Bedford, which was "under threat" of closure.

It will have reduced hours of 08:00-14:00 (Monday-Friday) and 08:00-15:00 (weekends).