Image copyright Andrea Molinaro Image caption Bonnie and Clyde were taken from their locked house in a pen at the Rose and Crown pub in Rickmansworth

Police are investigating the theft of three pygmy goats from two addresses in Hertfordshire.

Lola, Bonnie and Clyde were taken from their pens some time between 17:00 BST on 6 October and 10:00 the following day.

Bonnie and Clyde were stolen from the Rose and Crown pub in Rickmansworth and Lola was taken from Langleybury Children's Farm in Kings Langley.

Hertfordshire Police believes the thefts are linked.

Image copyright Claire Twomey Image caption Lola's theft from Langleybury Children's Farm has "devastated" the team of volunteers there

Claire Twomey, trustee and volunteer at the children's farm, said: "We are all gutted.

"It's not the first time this has happened, unfortunately. We had a number of pygmy goats stolen a few years ago.

"It took us a while to decide to get more and now it's happened again."

Andrea Molinaro, from The Rose and Crown, said staff and customers were "genuinely upset" by the theft of Bonnie and Clyde.

"They're cheeky, cute and they love people," he said.

"Every day we have to explain to customers that they've been stolen. It's such a shame."

Hertfordshire Police is appealing for anyone with information to contact officers on the non-emergency number 101.