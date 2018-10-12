Image copyright Irwin Mitchell Image caption Father-of-five William Corrigan was originally from County Offaly in the Republic of Ireland

A hit-and-run driver who killed an Irish banjo player while high on drugs has been jailed for eight years.

Carl Lawrence, 39, told Luton Crown Court he thought he hit a dog when he ran over William Corrigan in the snow, throwing him on to the windscreen.

Mr Corrigan, originally from County Offaly in Ireland, was pronounced dead at the scene in Needwood Road, Bedford.

Lawrence said he did not stop at the incident on 28 February this year because he had no licence or insurance.

Lawrence, of Bury Court, Church Lane, Bedford, was convicted of causing the death of the father-of-five by careless driving while unfit through drugs.

Carl Lawrence thought he had hit a dog when he had in fact struck a pedestrian

He also admitted aggravated vehicle taking, having no licence and no insurance.

Jailing him and banning him from driving for nine years, Judge Lynn Tayton QC said: "No sentence I can impose can reflect the anguish of Mr Corrigan's family.

"I have the utmost sympathy for all those affected by his death."

Lawrence had tested positive for cocaine at The Path to Recovery Centre in Bedford 10 minutes before the incident, and was driving his former girlfriend's car without her permission.

He was arrested at her address and told police: "I think I hit someone. I thought it was a dog. I was about to call and hand myself in."

William Corrigan's wife said the entire family miss him so much - it is hard to believe he is no longer with us

Lawrence, who had 11 previous convictions for 32 offences, tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

His former girlfriend Nicola Harrall told the court: "He said he was driving down the road, when suddenly the windscreen came in.

"He looked behind and couldn't see anything so he came home."

Mr William's widow, Susan Corrigan, 45, said: "The whole family is devastated by the loss of a loving husband, father and son."