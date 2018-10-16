Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption The fire caused an explosion that blew in the doors of the property in Letchworth

A "controlling and abusive" teenager who poured petrol on a rabbit hutch, setting off an explosion that destroyed a house, has been jailed.

Ethan Andrews, 18, admitted an arson that killed two family pets in Letchworth, Hertfordshire, in July.

St Albans Crown Court heard he had already made threats against a former girlfriend after she ended their relationship.

He was jailed for 32 months and given an indefinite restraining order.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Ethan Andrews poured petrol over the rabbit hutch at his former girlfriend's home

Police said Andrews, formerly of Shefford Road, Shefford, had been "controlling and abusive" during a brief relationship, and had threatened to harm his partner, who was then 18, and her pets when she broke up with him.

He drove to her home in West View, Letchworth, on 16 July and poured the accelerant over the hutch belonging to her rabbit, Spice, the court heard.

The resulting explosion destroyed the home and damaged a neighbouring property, while a second pet, a degu, died of breathing in smoke.

The house was made uninhabitable and the family had to move out.

A can of petrol and a lighter were later found in his car, police said.

'Pure callousness'

Andrews admitted arson reckless as to whether life was endangered, and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Det Con Colin Workman said: "The explosion was so large it woke up neighbours and it was only their quick actions in raising the alarm that stopped lives being lost.

"Andrews planned this attack to get back at the victim. It was an act of pure callousness to target a rabbit in order to achieve this goal.

"His deliberate actions caused immense distress and harm to the victim and her family."