Image copyright Google Image caption The child died after being hit by a car in the Buckinghamshire village of Slapton, police said

A one-year-old boy has died from his injuries after being hit by a car.

Thames Valley Police was called to a "single vehicle road traffic collision" in Slapton, near Leighton Buzzard, at about 13:40 BST on Saturday.

A force spokesman said it happened in Horton Road and the infant had been in the street, not in the car.

A 35-year-old man from Potters Bar was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and was released on police bail until 8 November.