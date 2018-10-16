Infant dies after being hit by car in Slapton
- 16 October 2018
A one-year-old boy has died from his injuries after being hit by a car.
Thames Valley Police was called to a "single vehicle road traffic collision" in Slapton, near Leighton Buzzard, at about 13:40 BST on Saturday.
A force spokesman said it happened in Horton Road and the infant had been in the street, not in the car.
A 35-year-old man from Potters Bar was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and was released on police bail until 8 November.