Fake recovery firm steals 10 vehicles from barn in Broom
A fake recovery company made off with 10 cars from a private barn in a "brazen" theft in Broom, in Bedfordshire.
The group, who had "recovery" on their jackets, removed the vehicles from High Street at 10:00 BST on Friday.
The thieves returned to the barn several times, using the uniforms to deceive witnesses, police said.
Among the cars stolen were several Ford models, a Mitsubishi L200 and a Vauxhall Cavalier.
Mahbubur Choudhury from Bedfordshire Police said: "The victim reported the vehicles stolen as soon as they realised the cars have been removed from the property.
"We believe this was a scam during which the offenders successfully deceived any potential witnesses by pretending to be legitimate car recovery company."