Image copyright Google Image caption The cars were stolen from a private barn on Friday 12 October

A fake recovery company made off with 10 cars from a private barn in a "brazen" theft in Broom, in Bedfordshire.

The group, who had "recovery" on their jackets, removed the vehicles from High Street at 10:00 BST on Friday.

The thieves returned to the barn several times, using the uniforms to deceive witnesses, police said.

Among the cars stolen were several Ford models, a Mitsubishi L200 and a Vauxhall Cavalier.

Mahbubur Choudhury from Bedfordshire Police said: "The victim reported the vehicles stolen as soon as they realised the cars have been removed from the property.

"We believe this was a scam during which the offenders successfully deceived any potential witnesses by pretending to be legitimate car recovery company."