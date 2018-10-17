William Taylor: Four rebailed in missing farmer case
Police in Hertfordshire have rebailed four people arrested in connection with the disappearance of a wealthy farmer.
William Taylor, 70, was last seen at his farmhouse in the village of Gosmore, near Hitchin, on 3 June.
Three men, aged 18, 22 and 53, and a 52-year-old woman, all from Hitchin, were arrested on 19 September on suspicion of murder, conspiracy to murder, arson and conspiracy to commit arson.
All were rebailed until 3 December.
The force said the investigation, led by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, is continuing.
Mr Taylor was reported missing on 4 June and was last seen at his farm at about 21:00 BST the evening before.
Specialist teams from across the UK carried out an "extensive search" of land within a 1.7km (1.05 mile) radius of his farm, but his body has never been found.
The farmer was last seen wearing a pale blue shirt, jeans and black wellies, and may have been wearing a navy-blue boiler suit.