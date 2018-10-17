Image caption Julian Cole was left brain-damaged and paralysed after a scuffle outside a nightclub in 2013

An officer has been accused of lying about what happened the night a man was left paralysed after a nightclub scuffle.

PC Sanjeev Kalyan denies gross misconduct over Julian Cole's handling.

A hearing in Stevenage heard PC Kalyan tried to "shift responsibility" over what happened to the student in Bedford in May 2013.

Sgt Andrew Withey and PCs Nicholas Oates and Hannah Ross also deny misconduct.

Sports science student Mr Cole was badly hurt in a scuffle outside the former Elements nightclub.

Mark Ley-Morgan, counsel for Bedfordshire Police's Professional Standards department, told the panel PC Kalyan was one of three police officers who "ended up on the floor" as they tried to contain a "groggy" Mr Cole outside the venue on 6 May 2013.

Police were called after the then-20-year-old had been ejected from the building at about 01:30 BST.

Image caption Mr Cole was injured outside the former Elements nightclub on Mill Street in Bedford

PC Kalyan confirmed that as Mr Cole fell, he banged his head on the floor and his body was "limp".

He said he considered the possibility he was either "knocked out or concussed" but no welfare checks were made because "he was still making a lot of noise".

Mr Ley-Morgan showed PC Kalyan a series of pictures advising officers how to recover a person from the ground. He told the hearing that during the process, clear instructions should be shouted out.

The officer confirmed that had not been done because "it was noisy" and admitted he picked Mr Cole up "by his back pocket".

He insisted the student was capable of "hobbling" to the police van.

Mr Ley-Morgan accused PC Kalyan of "not telling the truth" and argued that officers on the scene "were carrying him".

The hearing continues.