Image copyright Luxmuralis Image caption The names of more than 2,000 people who served in conflicts during the past 100 years also featured in the display

A projection of poppies has filled the nave of St Albans Cathedral ahead of centenary of the end of World War One.

Poppy Fields, a light and sound installation which also features the voice of actor Eddie Redmayne, has been created by Peter Walker, artistic director at Lichfield Cathedral.

It includes the names of local soldiers who served in the armed forces.

Mr Walker said the display would allow people to "truly reflect and focus our thoughts".

The projection is accompanied by a "sound artwork" and also features four readings of World War One poems read by Redmayne.

Image caption Red lighting outside St Albans Abbey complemented the poppy display inside

The public submitted the names of more than 2,000 people who served in conflicts during the past 100 years, which were projected along the nave wall on Friday evening and will be again on Saturday evening.

Peter Walker, who is also artistic director of the projection company Luxmuralis, said: "One hundred years on from the end of World War One, Poppy Field is an opportunity to become immersed in sound and light and truly reflect and focus our thoughts."

The Very Reverend Dr Jeffrey John, dean of the cathedral, said it was: "A powerful way to offer sorrow and thanks for the past and continuing self-sacrifice of so many for the sake of their fellow human beings."