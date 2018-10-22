Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ronnie Wrighting, 29, died from a single stab wound to the abdomen

Two teenagers have denied robbing and murdering a man in a fight.

Ronnie Wrighting, 29, died from a stab wound on 11 August, the day after a fight in Duparc Close in Milton Keynes.

Zachary Lemonnier, 18, of no fixed address, and a 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes pleaded not guilty to his murder.

At Luton Crown Court, the pair also pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and denied taking Mr Wrighting's watch or having weapons on the night he died.

Mr Lemonnier appeared via video-link from Woodhill Prison while the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court for the hearing.

Judge Richard Foster remanded both teenagers in custody to await trial in the new year.