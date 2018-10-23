Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in car in Peterborough on Sunday

An 18-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in a car.

Filip Jaskiewicz, 23, of Princes Street, Peterborough, was discovered by police at about 07:10 BST on Sunday in Oakdale Avenue in the town, he had died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Martyna Ogonowska, 18, of Victoria Place, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

She is due before Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday.

A 19-year-old woman held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in relation to Mr Jaskiewicz's death has been released under investigation.

Cambridgeshire Police said Mr Jaskiewicz's mother and other family in Poland were in contact with detectives regarding the investigation.