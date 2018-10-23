Image copyright SBNA Image caption Thomas De-Castle-Lynne was confronted by "paedophile hunters" at Stevenage railway station, a court heard

A "paedophile hunter" had part of a finger bitten off as he tried to arrest a man who thought he was meeting a girl for sex, a court has heard.

Jurors were told Stephen Little was injured during a "violent" struggle with Thomas De-Castle-Lynne in March.

Mr De-Castle-Lynne, 46, had been caught in a sting by the "Catching On Line Predators" group using fake Facebook profiles, St Albans Crown Court heard.

He denies six charges, including grooming and common assault.

The jury was told Mr De-Castle-Lynne, of Parsons Green, Hammersmith, London, had turned up at Stevenage train station expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl called Maddie Parker.

However, the "paedophile hunters" confronted him at the station and Mr De-Castle-Lynne "got Mr Little's left little finger between his teeth...and would not let go," prosecutor Angus Robertson said.

The finger did not heal and Mr Little has undergone a partial amputation, Mr Robertson told the court.

More stories from Beds, Herts and Bucks

Image copyright Google Image caption St Albans Crown Court heard the struggle took place at Stevenage train station

The prosecutor said: "In March this year the group set up a decoy Facebook account in the fictitious name of Maddie Parker.

"The defendant made contact and, in conversations, he made sexual references and sexual suggestions.

"He arranged a meeting. It was clear from his tone that his intention was for sexual activity to take place."

The court heard the "girl" had told Mr De-Castle-Lynne she was 14. He had asked her to remove her underwear and put it in a bag as she travelled to Stevenage.

Mr Robertson said the defendant had Facebook conversations with three other "decoy" girls set up by Catching On Line Predators.

Mr De-Castle-Lynne denies attempting to meet a child under 16 following grooming, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, an alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm, common assault, assault by beating and causing racially aggravated harm or distress.

The trial continues.