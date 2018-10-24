Image copyright YourMK Image caption Serpentine Court (right) and North Bradville are among the seven council estates identified in most need of repair

The first public vote on regeneration in Milton Keynes will take place next month, despite claims it is unfair.

Seven areas of the town are due to be refurbished over 15 years, affecting 20,000 people in 8,500 homes.

The first area to vote will be the Lakes, but only those living in Serpentine Court, where work will be carried out, will be eligible.

The council refused residents' requests to reconsider, saying it was trying to get "as much consensus as possible".

Seven council estates were given priority for redevelopment - the Lakes, Netherfield, Coffee Hall, Tinkers Bridge, North Bradville, Fullers Slade, and Beanhill.

Image copyright YourMK Image caption Milton Keynes was designated a new town in 1967 and some of its housing estates are looking tired

A timetable was announced in April 2017, but after complaints about the planning and consultation process, Milton Keynes Council admitted mistakes had been made and "instigated a pause to allow time to reflect on residents' wishes".

'Strong feelings'

Those living in Serpentine Court are due to vote in mid-November on the plans, which include Warren Park, but the rest of the Lakes estate will not be able to take part.

Residents challenged the council's decision on who could vote, but on Wednesday the Community and Housing Scrutiny sub-committee decided to go ahead with the ballot.

Labour council leader Pete Marland said he was "disappointed" that local people had questioned the vote.

"I think we're trying our best to get as much consensus as possible but we're talking about people's homes, people's estates, people's communities and there is always going to be strong feelings," he said.

John Orr from the Residents of Regeneration Estates said: "What they've done is continued the disenfranchisement of the majority of residents on the Lakes, so now we'll take the campaign to the streets and we'll engage with the residents that aren't having a say, and let them know that they're know getting a say."