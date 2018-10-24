Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The game at Kenilworth Road took place on Tuesday night

Reports of a racist comment being made at Luton Town Football Club's match against Accrington Stanley are being investigated by police.

Police said an investigation has started over remarks alleged to have been shouted against an Accrington Stanley player from the home end.

PC Tony Bravo said: "We received a report of a racist comment made towards a player."

'Lines of inquiry'

He added: "Officers are currently investigating the incident and are following lines of enquiry to establish events surrounding the incident.

"Racism has absolutely no place in society, and football is no exception to that.

"Allegations such as this will be investigated appropriately to ensure the sport is family-friendly and accessible to all."

The BBC has contacted Luton Town for comment.