Image copyright sbna Image caption Emergency services were called to Leven Walk, Bedford, at about 21:40 BST on Saturday

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man who was shot died.

A 20-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds on Leven Walk, Bedford, at about 21:40 BST on Saturday. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Bedfordshire Police said a woman, 54, and three men, aged 20, 22 and 26, were in custody and inquiries were ongoing.

The victim's cause of death was not yet known as he had other injuries, the force added.