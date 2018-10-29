Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the junction of Dunstable Road and Derby Road, Luton

A pedestrian in his 70s has died in hospital after a hit-and-run involving a BMW car.

Police were called at about 14:30 GMT to reports of an accident near the junction of Dunstable Road and Derby Road, Luton.

A blue BMW M1 had hit a man, who suffered serious injuries.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries. Three people in the BMW left the scene of the crash.

Fled the scene

The driver, described by police as an Asian male in his 20s, of chunky build, with short dark hair and wearing a dark tracksuit, left the scene in a white Toyota car.

A passenger from the BMW, described by police as an Asian male in his 20s, of skinny build and wearing a lighter coloured tracksuit, left the scene on foot.

A third person also fled the scene from the BMW.

The Junction 11 northbound exit slip road from the M1 has been closed while the police investigation continues.

Insp Jamie Langwith said: "We are following a number of lines of enquiry and would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, or remembers seeing either a blue BMW or white Toyota at this time, to get in touch with us as soon as they can."